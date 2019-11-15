Alicia Vikander insists her sex scenes are filmed in one take and thinks that keeps them "technical" and everyone focused on the job.
The 31-year-old actress feels "lucky" that any intimate moments she's shot on screen have been very "technical" and thinks her request not to repeat any of the filming has led to everyone on set being focused on getting the job done perfectly.
She told Britain's Harper's Bazaar magazine: "I'm lucky to say that all of my sex scenes throughout my career have been nothing but technical.
"I probably did my first sex scene at 20 and it's always been technical, as it should be; it should never be anything but technical.
"I tell the crew it's a one-taker. That way, everybody on set is on point, because you have to get it done in one take. Like a dancer, we [choreographed it] the same way."