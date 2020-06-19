'Alien' actor Sir Ian Holm dies

Legendary British actor Sir Ian Holm - star of movies such as "Alien", "Lord of the Rings" and "Chariots of Fire" - has passed away at the age of 88.

The British actor - famous for his roles in "Alien", "Lord of the Rings", "Chariots of Fire" and "Time Bandits" - passed away on Friday from a "Parkinson's related" illness at hospital surrounded by his family.

A statement from his agent Alex Irwin read: "It is with great sadness we can confirm that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88. He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer. His illness was Parkinson's related.

"An established star of the Royal Shakespeare Company, and Harold Pinter's favourite actor, Sir Ian was globally recognised for his extraordinarily impressive and varied career which included highlights such as 'Chariots of Fire', 'The Fifth Element', 'Alien', 'The Sweet Hereafter', 'Time Bandits', 'The Emperor's New Clothes' and 'The Madness' of 'King George'.

"His portrayal of Bilbo Baggins in 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogies ensured the magic of his craft could be shared by all generations.