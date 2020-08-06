Alyssa Milano 'felt like she was dying' from Covid-19

Alyssa Milano has opened up about her battle with Covid-19 and tested positive for antibodies. The 47-year-old actress has revealed she "basically had every symptom" of the potentially deadly respiratory disease earlier this year. The “Charmed“ star tested negative for coronavirus and her first antibodies test was also negative, even though she had many of the symptoms of the virus. Alongside a snap of herself wearing a nebuliser and a screenshot of her antibody results, she shared on Instagram: "This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick.

"Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn't breathe. I couldn't keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible.

"I basically had every Covid symptom. (sic)"

Some of the symptoms she has experienced include "vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise."

Not happy with the results, Alyssa eventually got a positive test for antibodies and confirmed she did have Covid-19.

The 'Little Italy' star added that she wanted to share this with her followers to show that the testing system is "flawed".

She wrote: "I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19.

"I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don't know the real numbers.

"I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. (sic)"

Alyssa has urged everyone to wear a face mask and to keep their distance so they don't have to go through what she's been through.

She added: "Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance.

"I don't want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)"