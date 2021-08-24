Alyssa Milano reveals uncle is on life support after 'horrifying' crash

Alyssa Milano reveals her uncle is on life support after suffering a heart attack at the wheel, which led to a horror crash on August 17. The 48-year-old actress was in the passenger seat when her uncle Mitchell J. Carp - who is still in hospital at the UCLA Medical Center - suffered a "serious heart attack" behind the wheel, which resulted in a car accident on August 17.

Giving her fans an update on TikTok, she said: "Uncle Mitch is still in and out of consciousness. He's on life support. "My brother went there yesterday and played him some oldies, and his whole body started moving. So, he really loved that. "The nurses at the UCLA Medical Center and the doctors are taking such incredible care of Uncle Mitch, but he's got a long road ahead of him."

The “Charmed” star - who was unharmed in the crash - revealed her uncle had a fever over the weekend, and the doctors think he might have an infection. She added: "He spiked a fever last night of 103, so we think that there is an infection that he is also beating throughout all of this. "But he is a fighter, Uncle Mitch is a fighter, and the doctors say that every day is a miracle that he still hangs on."

Meanwhile, Alyssa also urged her followers to get CPR training and certification so that they can help "save a life" if needed. She said: "So, thank you again, for your concern, for wanting to know how he is. "Please, please, please get trained in CPR. You could be called upon to save a life at some point, and it's really, really valuable to know how to do that."