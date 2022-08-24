Amandla Stenberg dragged for butchering her Xhosa name

A video of “The Hate U Give” star, Amandla Stenberg mispronouncing her name on TikTok has sparked a huge debate. Controversial vlogger Misa Narrates posted her disappointment in a Tiktok video where she explained that Stenberg “doesn’t have the tongue, nor will or interest” to pronounce the Xhosa name.

Narrates, who lives in the USA, said: “This actor has said for themselves that their name was taken by their parents from South Africa, so let me tell you the name is ‘Amandla’ okay. “This is where naming people is important if you are taking names from other languages and you don't have the tongue for them, nor will or interest to learn to pronounce it properly, to insist that they are pronounced properly, particularly when those names are from the people of those languages are often butchered. “Please don't bestow that name upon your children, finished,” she said.

@misanarrates ♬ original sound - Misa Narrates #stitch with @Soph mispronunciation of African names is lazy at this point. And yes, even Amandla and their parents are guilty of this laziness #amandlastenberg Mixed reactions from Tiktokkers saw SA musician Lady Zamar adding her voice to the uproar. “It’s like taking an African artefact and putting it in a western museum and then giving it a different history just so it suits the western narrative,” she said. Annie Jean added: “I’m sorry I have an unpopular opinion on this one. She can pronounce her name however she likes. It’s her name 🤷🏽‍♀️.”

AMAZing posted: “please!!! if they couldn't say Amandla they should have just named her Power. Finish.” Seonaid Kabiah wrote: “She even says Xhosa as ‘hosa’ 💀.” Whatsgoodmooox recalled a time when the “The Daily Show’” host Trevor Noah pronounced the name correctly.

“Yaz I remember @trevornoah interviewing her, he pronounced her name correctly which was dope❤️.” In June 2020, model Naomi Campbell chanted “Amandala”, not once but three times, at the Global Citizen Festival, and, of course, tweeps had a field day putting her back in line. This is my Favorite video rn.😂💀AMANDALA 💀 pic.twitter.com/wCOMjLyAr1 — Playoff 🅿️ (@Manandssss) December 2, 2018 SA Black Twitter also dragged US singer Goepele Mohlabane when she pronounced her name “wrong“ during an upcoming voting campaign for youth.

