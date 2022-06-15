Amber Heard denies reports she has been cut from ‘Aquaman 2’

Amber Heard has denied reports her role has been cut from “Aquaman 2”. According to Just Jared, the actress, 36, was to have her $2 million (R31m) role in the sequel recast.

The report came hours after Heard repeated her allegations of abuse against ex-husband Johnny Depp, 58, despite being found guilty of defamation for accusing him of sexual assault. But Heard’s team told “Entertainment Tonight” on Tuesday, it was untrue. A spokesperson said: “The rumour mill continues as it has from day one – inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane.”

Just Jared had reported Heard, who has already completed filming on the sequel to the 2018 sci-fi movie in which she starred alongside Jason Momoa, 42, and Nicole Kidman, 54, was officially dropped from the cast after Warner Bros “screen-tested the movie”. Watch video: They were said to have become concerned about the feedback for the film, due out in December, and concluded Heard’s scenes should be reshot with another actress.

The website said: “Warner Bros. decided to recast Amber Heard’s role after screen-testing the movie,” a source claimed to the website. “They are going to be doing reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman.” An online petition to get Heard dropped from the sequel was also started towards the end of the legal proceedings, attracting almost five million signatures in a matter of weeks.

During Heard and Depp’s bitter six-week defamation trial Warner Bros executive Walter Hamada, 54, testified producers had already considered recasting the actress over concerns about her lack of “natural chemistry” with Momoa. He said producers had to “fabricate” a connection between the actors. Hamada also said they delayed announcing Heard’s role in the sequel for weeks due to “conversations about recasting”.

He said about Heard and Momoa on screen: “Editorially they were able to make that relationship work in the movie. “There was a concern it took a lot of effort to get there.” Heard again publicly accused her ex-husband Depp of physical abuse – which he strongly denies – during an interview with the “Today” show.