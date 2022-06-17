Amber Heard kept 'years of notes' claiming it proved Johnny Depp abused her

Amber Heard has "years worth of notes" from her therapist which she claims proved Johnny Depp abused her. The Aquaman actress claimed to have been reporting physical abuse within their relationship since 2011 and her counsellor had kept a record of their sessions.

Story continues below Advertisement

But a judge ruled them to be hearsay and refused to make them available to the jury in her and her former spouse's recent defamation trial. Speaking in her sit-down interview with NBC's Savannah Guthrie, Heard said: “There’s a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011, from the very beginning of my relationship, that were taken by my doctor who I was reporting the abuse to... “Her notes represented years of real-time explanations of what was going on."

According to the interviewer, in January 2012, the actress told her therapist the Black Mass star had "hit her, threw her on the floor" and a 2013 note stated Depp had "threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her". Elsewhere in the clip released on Thursday and shown on Peacock, the Danish Girl actress recalled how daunting it was to go into court every day, resulting in extra security measures being implemented. She said: “Every single day I passed city blocks lined with people holding signs saying things that I couldn’t repeat on television.

Story continues below Advertisement

“They had to establish barricades to protect me so I could drive into a protected entrance of the courthouse. Every single day that’s how I walked in the court.” Although the case was televised, her legal team had made a bid to keep cameras out of the courtroom. She said: “I didn’t want this to be a thing. I didn’t want it to be a trial. I didn’t want it to be a part of the public record but when someone sues you, you don’t really have a choice."

Story continues below Advertisement

After a six-week trial, the 59-year-old actor, who had sued over an op-ed the actress wrote in 2018 about being a victim of domestic abuse, was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, which the judge lowered to $350 000 because of a cap in the state of Virginia, while Heard was awarded $2 million compensatory damages for her counter suit. And the Pirates of the Caribbean star's legal team have accused Amber of "reimagining" the events of the trial in her interview with Savannah. Actor Johnny Depp gestures during his defamation case against ex-wife, actor Amber Heard, in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., May 23, 2022. Steve Helber/Pool via REUTERS They said in a statement: “It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny’s favour.”

Story continues below Advertisement