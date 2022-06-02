Amber Heard plans to appeal court ruling

Amber Heard plans to appeal the ruling in her defamation case against Johnny Depp. The 36-year-old actress was found by a jury in Fairfax, Virginia, to have defamed her ex-husband with an article in which she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse.

But Heard intends to appeal the outcome of the trial, after Depp was awarded $15 million (about R230m) in compensatory and punitive damages. Watch video: Alafair Hall, a spokesperson for the “Aquaman” star, confirmed her intention to appeal to the The New York Times newspaper.

However it unclear on what grounds she plans to appeal. The Hollywood star would need to prove that there were errors in the trial or in the judge's reading of the law in order to be granted an appeal. Heard won one of three counter-claims against her ex-husband and was awarded $2m in compensatory damages.

The actress released a statement after the court case, admitting to being "heartbroken" by the decision. She said: "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. "I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

