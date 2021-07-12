Amelia Hamlin ignores 'haters'

Amelia Hamlin's mom, Lisa Rinna, advised her to ignore "the haters" and not respond to her critics. The 20-year-old beauty - who is dating Scott Disick - and her sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, have learned from their mom Lisa Rinna that the best way to deal with "haters" is to simply pay them no attention and not respond to their comments.

Amelia said: "She'll be like, 'Just F the haters.' "It's kinda just part of it. You can't even really say anything about it." Delilah added: "She just has always been like, 'Oh, just ignore it!'"

The sisters have been examining their priorities due to the coronavirus pandemic as it's made them realise "life's too short". Amelia told “Entertainment Tonight': "Life's too short. I feel like travel and just [spending] time with family [is on my bucket list]. "And stay grounded. I feel like I've learned a lot about that."

Delilah - who is dating “Love Island” star Eyal Booker - added: "I think that what I've learned through this whole Covid experience, it's not really about the certain goals I have. "I think my biggest goal, like the bigger picture, is really to set my mind and work hard to my best ability, and I think that's my work goal for now." Lisa recently revealed she was shocked and "nervous" when she found out Amelia is dating Scott after she initially claimed they were "just friends".

She said: "I guess a couple of days ago, Amelia sends me a video of Amelia and Scott on the beach." Erika Jayne then asked: “So there’s something to it?”, to which she replied: “Yes.”

Lisa has made no secret that she is disapproving of the couple's 18-year age gap. She admitted: “It’s a what the f*** moment. You’re like, ‘What the f***?’ She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids.” The 57-year-old author insisted her husband, Harry Hamlin, was “calm about it", however she was “a lot more nervous about it.”