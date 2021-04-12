Amelia Hamlin 'not bothered' by Scott Disick's closeness to Kourtney

Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin is said to be unfazed by her beau's close relationship with the mother of his kids, Kourtney Kardashian. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with the Pooch founder - and the 19-year-old actress have reportedly been spending more time together as a couple than Scott has with the mother of his children, with an insider claiming things are really "heating up" for the lovers. And unlike his previous romance with Sofia Richie, who is said to have found it difficult seeing her then-flame Scott always with Kourtney during their almost three years together, Amelia doesn't have the same issue. Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin. Picture: Instagram Stories A source said: "Amelia's not bothered by Kourtney. Scott and Amelia have been enjoying spending a lot of time together and hanging out with their friends. "Their relationship has been heating up and you can totally tell they’re serious."

The insider added to Us Weekly: "Scott’s relationship with Amelia is different from his last in that he’s spending more time with Amelia and not Kourtney.

"Sofia got jealous of his relationship with Kourtney and this time around it’s not an issue."

A source had recently said of the 22-year-old model and the 37-year-old television personality's issues: "Sofia and Scott had to navigate many issues together throughout their relationship.

“It was no secret they had their ups and downs when it came to Kourtney.

“Once Kourtney and Scott became closer and were spending more time together with the kids, Sofia had a huge issue with it.

“She thought she was losing him to Kourtney and was jealous at times ...

"Sofia is not surprised that Scott shared their relationship issues with the Kardashian family and publicly on the show.

“She wished it stayed private but knew it would happen when they split. Sofia has moved on and put the drama behind her.

“At this point, there is no chance they will ever get back together."

And in a recent episode of the E! show, Scott revealed Sofia gave him an "ultimatum".

He told Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West: "I thought I would give it a try and make her more of a priority, but then even when doing that, she was like, 'I don't wanna share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney.

"Instead of just wanting to work with it, she literally said, with an ultimatum: 'You have to choose, me or Kourtney.' And I was like, but Kourtney is Kourtney and my kids. It's a unit.

“I said, 'How could you even want that for me?' It just became an impossible relationship to keep carrying on with."

Kourtney, 41, is smitten with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, while Sofia is dating 27-year-old music executive Elliot Grainge.