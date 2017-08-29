Faryal Makhdoom, the estranged wife of British boxer Amir Khan, has reportedly vowed to raise their second child alone.

The businesswoman and the sports star recently split in acrimonious circumstances, with Amir accusing Faryal of cheating on him with Olympic gold medallist Anthony Joshua, and Faryal is now said to be prepared to raise their unborn baby without the support of Amir.

A source said: "Faryal's announcement came as a shock to everyone involved but she doesn't want anything more from Amir now.

"They're back on speaking terms, trying to keep everything ­civilised for the sake of their daughter and extended families, but the relationship is finished."

The 26-year-old beauty has reportedly informed Amir - with whom she already has a three-year-old daughter called Lamaisah - of her intentions.

The insider told The Sun newspaper: "She has told him she will happily bring up their new child without his support, and the divorce is going ahead.

"She's a strong woman - and the pregnancy isn't going to change that."

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Faryal said claims she had an affair with Anthony Joshua were the result of a "misunderstanding".

She explained that a screenshot of supposed messages sent between herself and Anthony were fake.

Breaking her silence on the situation, Faryal wrote on Twitter: "I've been quiet for some time... because I myself didn't know what's going on. Everything that's going on is just not right and a complete misunderstanding.

"The screenshots sent to Amir were 'fake' and Amir thought Joshua and I were speaking... when we have never even met. Anger took the better of him and he tweeted away without thinking there was absolutely NO truth to it.

"It's all cleared up with both teams now and again, there was NOTHING like that going on. Apologies for all this nonsense. Let's get on with life now... (sic)"