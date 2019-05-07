Amy Schumer. Picture: AP

Amy Schumer welcomed her first child with husband Chris Fischer into the world on Sunday night, and made a nod to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's first child - who was born hours later - by referring to her son as "our royal baby". Alongside a snap of Amy in a hospital bed cradling the newborn - whose name is currently unknown - in which Chris can be seen planting a kiss on the new mom's cheek, the 37-year-old actress wrote on Instagram: "10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born."

On the way to the hospital, Amy stood on the stairs to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, where the Met Gala 2019 took place on Monday, sporting a grey top, cardigan and trainers with socks.

The comedian quipped: "Met look this year. Last night on the way to the hospital."

She also shared a video of her dancing next to a security guard, and wrote: "Snuck onto where the carpet will be tonight for the Met ball."

The 'Snatched' star - who announced her pregnancy in October, around the same time as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - found her pregnancy "tough" as she struggled with hyperemesis gravidarum, extreme morning sickness, and documented the ups and downs on her Instagram page.

Amy was hospitalised for the condition and was forced to postpone some of her stand-up shows in November.

Sharing a photo of her dog on Instagram, she previously wrote: "The last few days have been tough. I'm grateful as hell and know it's temporary but tough just the same. Please if you don't mind. Post pics of your kids and tag me #amyschumer. My friends sending me pics and vids of their kids is making me feel so much better. Much love accepting dog photos too.(sic)"

The 'Trainwreck' star announced the sex of her child with a political message against American fast food chain Wendy's, before closing with the revelation that she was going to have a son.

She wrote: "Hey! We love @chancetherapper and hate to be the ones to tell him that Wendys is the only fast food chain refusing to protect farmworker women from sexual assault and rape in the fields. This is true. Please read that sentence again. Message for the people in charge: Instead of spicy nuggets, we want food that is harvested with dignity NOT violence. Please join the @fairfoodprogram and #BoycottWendys link in my bio of how you can help. Also we are having a boy. (sic)"