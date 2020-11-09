Anderson Cooper regrets 'obese turtle' President Donald Trump jibe

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Anderson Cooper "regrets" branding President Donald Trump an "obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun" last week. The CNN anchor caused a stir on Thursday evening when he talked about how the commander-in-chief was "flailing in the hot sun, realising his time is over” as the election results came in, and he has now admitted he wishes he hadn't spoken so insultingly "in the heat of the moment". Cooper: That is the President of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun... pic.twitter.com/0s9x0OqjjH — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 6, 2020 Anderson expressed his regret while interviewing Andrew Yang at the weekend. The one-time presidential hopeful told the presenter: "I’m happy to say, it seems like Trump is going to be, in your words, an obese turtle on his back, just flailing around, Anderson." Before moving on, the 53-year-old broadcaster said: "By the way, I should say, I regret using those words, because that’s not the person I really want to be.

“It was in the heat of the moment, and I regret it.”

Anderson made his original comments after the president threatened legal action over the voting process.

He said: "I don't think we've ever seen anything like this from the president of the United States and I think, as Jake [Tapper] said, it's sad and it is truly pathetic and, of course, it’ll go through the courts, but you'll notice the president did not have any evidence presented at all, nothing, no real actual evidence of any kind of fraud.

"That is the president of the United States, that is the most powerful person in the world and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot Sun realising his time is over.

"But he just hasn't accepted it and he wants to take everyone down with him, including this country."