Anderson Cooper welcomes second son via surrogate

Anderson Cooper has become a father for the second time and will co-parent both children with ex Benjamin Maisani. The 54-year-old presenter introduced his son Wyatt's new baby brother, who was also born via surrogate, to the world during Thursday's episode of “Anderson Cooper 360”.

He told viewers: "This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 lbs. at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable." Anderson quipped: "He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap." Anderson Cooper announces the birth of his second son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, with Benjamin Maisani. pic.twitter.com/GBXiOCUVlV — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) February 11, 2022 The “60 Minutes” correspondent also revealed that his ex-partner Benjamin Maisani will co-parent both boys and that he is in the process of adopting 21-month-old Wyatt, who will have the double-barrelled surname Maisani-Cooper.

He said: "Wyatt and Sebastian are being raised by my best friend and former partner, Benjamin Maisani. We're co-parents." He continued: "Wyatt calls me 'daddy' and Benjamin 'papa.' We're a family. Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, whose last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well." Anderson also admitted he can "already feel" his late mom Gloria, dad Wyatt and brother Carter's "love for Sebastian".

He added: "When I announced Wyatt's birth, I said I liked to imagine my mom and dad and brother, all who are no longer alive, their arms around each other, smiling and joyful at his birth," Cooper said. "These past 22 months, I felt them watching over us very strongly and I already feel their love for Sebastian. The family I was born into may be gone, but I feel them alive in the family we've created, new love, and new life." Despite their split in 2018, Anderson previously revealed he and Benjamin still live together to co-parent.