Andra Day denies Brad Pitt dating rumours: 'We've never met'

Andra Day has insisted she’s “never met” Brad Pitt after they were reported to have exchanged numbers at the Oscars this year, as she shut down dating rumours. The ‘United States vs. Billie Holiday’ star was believed to have given her phone number to Brad during the 2021 Academy Awards last month, after sources claimed the pair were locked in conversation.

But now, Andra has denied ever speaking to the 57-year-old actor, although she does consider him to be a “wonderful” person. Speaking to “Entertainment Tonight” about dating rumours between the two, the 36-year-old actress and singer said: “Oh my gosh, child, especially because we’ve never met. So I was like, ‘Oh, alright.’ My sister actually hit me up after, she was like, ‘You met Brad Pitt?’ I said, ‘I guess so. I guess we did.’ “We’re not dating. We don’t even know each other. It is hilarious. It was thin air. Somebody was bored that day.

“He’s great, though, super talented, wonderful.” Brad - who was previously married to Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston - was reportedly seen "flirting" with Andra during the Oscars ceremony.

But it was also claimed at the time their chat "could be just professional". A source said in May: "Andra has been on Brad’s radar for a while. “They were flirting backstage and are believed to have swapped numbers. It could be just professional, but some of Brad’s pals have been talking about what a great couple they would make."

Meanwhile, Andra recently revealed she’s recovering from “porn addiction” and “sex addiction”, which she had to confront before she took on the role of Billie Holiday in the Oscar-nominated movie. She said: “I didn’t want any element of sexualisation. I had come out of something in my own life - dealing with porn addiction, sex addiction. “I’m being very, very candid with you because I’m not the only one. But I knew I wanted all of that very much gone.