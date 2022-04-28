Andrew Garfield announces he's taking a break from acting

Andrew Garfield is taking a break from acting. The 38-year-old star has confirmed he'll take a step back from his work after filming “Under the Banner of Heaven”, the adaptation of Jon Krakauer's 2003 crime book.

Garfield - who has also recently starred in 'tick, tick...BOOM!' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' - said: "I’m going to rest for a little bit. "I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for awhile. Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season." The Hollywood star is keen to take a step back and enjoy a normal life "for awhile".

Garfield - who stars in “Under the Banner of Heaven” alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington and Denise Gough - explained to Variety: "I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while." Garfield revealed earlier this year that his mother's death had "rearranged" his world. The movie star lost his mum Lynn to pancreatic cancer in 2019, shortly before he began shooting 'tick, tick...BOOM!', and Garfield admits that her passing left him feeling "lonely".

He shared: "It is very, very difficult. I think with a loss like that the world gets rearranged and I say that knowing I am not unique in that experience. "It's so strange because it feels very unique when it is happening, it feels like, 'Oh my god, I’m the only person that’s ever lost their mother', because it does feel so lonely and precise. "It feels just like a precise agony and for a period of time I didn’t want to, and I wasn’t able to, do anything.

