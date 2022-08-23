Andrew Garfield hit with ‘trippy’ experiences while giving up sex and starving himself as part of method acting

Andrew Garfield has gone through “trippy” experiences while giving up sex and starving himself as part of his method acting. The “Spider-Man” actor, 39, said he went celibate and without food to prepare for his role as a 17th century Jesuit priest in Martin Scorsese’s 2016 missionary film ‘Silence’, which also featured Liam Neeson and Adam Driver.

In Monday’s episode of the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast, Garfield said: “I did a bunch of spiritual practices every day, I created new rituals, I was celibate for six months and I was fasting a lot. “It was very cool, man. I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of sex and food at that time.” He also spent a year studying in preparation for “Silence” under Jesuit writer Father James Martin, 61, who helped the actor research Catholicism.

Watch video: The actor spoke about the sacrifices, which led to a 2017 best actor Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Sebastião Rodrigues in “Silence”: “There have been a lot of misconceptions about what method acting is, I think. “People are still acting in that way, and it’s not about being an a****** to everyone on set.

“It’s actually just about living truthfully under imagined circumstances, and being really nice to the crew simultaneously, and being a normal human being, and being able to drop it when you need to and staying in it when you want to stay in it.” Garfield recently hinted the technique might have taken its toll, saying he was taking a step back from Hollywood to be “ordinary for a while”. He told Variety: “I’m going to rest for a little bit.”