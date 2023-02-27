Andrew Garfield interrupts Sally Field's SAG Awards interview for a kiss on the cheek

Andrew Garfield interrupted Sally Field's backstage interview at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG)awards to give his co-star a kiss. The 76-year-old actress was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at Sunday night's ceremony, and her “Amazing Spider-Man” co-star, 39, couldn't resist giving the Hollywood legend a peck on the cheek as soon as he saw her.

He smiled during the “Entertainment Tonight” interview: "She's my surrogate something in my life. I don't know. Field added: "We created, we can't - it's a relationship that just continues the minute we see each other he's like, 'Can I help you? Are you okay?'" Watch video:

The screen legend had been introduced to the stage at Los Angeles' Fairmont Century Plaza hotel by Garfield, who praised her extensive body of work and social rights activism. He said of her two Oscars, two Golden Globes, three Emmys and multiple other nominations: “She’s won a lot of s***. She’s won so much s***.” Garfield also praised his on-screen aunt as a “north star – for all of us”.

He added: “You never drink the Kool-Aid of your brilliance. Sally Field accepts the SAG Life Achievement Award from Andrew Garfield during the 29th Screen Actors Guild awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, US.,on February 26, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni “You never get high on your own supply. But tonight we’re going to try to make you.” And in the backstage chat with Field, Garfield went on to gush over the “Mrs. Doubtfire” star and how much he admires her.

Asked what it meant to present the accolade to his co-star, he said: "It was honestly, an honour. "A true, true honour. Because these moments are very rare, and to be asked by someone that I admire and hold in the highest regard, as a north star of what we do, and as a human being." He gushed: "I meant it all."

Field said of the award: "It felt great." Sally Field poses backstage with the SAG Life Achievement Award during the 29th Screen Actors Guild awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, US, on February 26, 2023. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci The “Steel Magnolias” actress reflected on her lengthy career as she accepted the honour, remembering the “quiet thrill” of receiving her SAG-Aftra card after filming her first role in 1965 ABC series “Gidget” because she has never felt more like herself than when she was on stage or on camera. But Field recalled the “fight” she had to stop herself being pigeon-holed as a sitcom star, though she acknowledged her battle was more “lightweight” than other actors have experienced.