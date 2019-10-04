London - Andrew Ridgeley worried George Michael would die of AIDS when he came out as gay.
The 56-year-old singer's Wham! bandmate - who passed away in December 2016 from heart and liver problems - confided in him about his sexuality in 1983, and while the 'Careless Whisper' singer was concerned coming out publicly would end his dreams of competing with major stars such as Michael Jackson and Madonna, Andrew had other fears.
Andrew wrote in his new book 'Wham!: George & Me': "A terrible additional worry was the emergence of AIDS.
"I know I wasn't the only friend of George's who worried about him during that uncertain, frightening period."
Andrew recalled the moment George confided in him about his sexuality, which came after they finished filming their 'Club Tropicana' video at Pike's Hotel, Ibiza.