Andy Cohen: Nothing is off-limits for the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' reunion show

Andy Cohen says “nothing is off limits” for the upcoming ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ reunion show. The 52-year-old television star is set to host a reunion special with the Kardashian/Jenner clan once the 20th and final season of their E! reality series has finished airing later this year. And Andy has now spilled more details on the upcoming show, which he says will “look like a real reunion show” and will see the famous family – including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner – discuss the highs and lows of all 20 seasons. He told SiriusXM: "We're going to cover all 20 seasons of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, in a kind of ‘Housewives’-style reunion show. Nothing's off-limits with this crew. I don't know if I can even say when we're filming it, but we're filming it. “It will look like a real reunion show that you know and love, and this is something that I've wanted to do for a long time, and then when they announced that it was their final season, I was like, 'We've got to do this. We have to do this the right way, you know?' "

The final season of “KUWTK” premiered on March 18 after the family confirmed the programme would be ending back in September.

Kim wrote at the time: “To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

And Kim also thanked all those involved in making the series, as well as those who have stuck around to watch all the episodes.

She added: “Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.

“Without ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years.

“This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim.”