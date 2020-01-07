Anele Mdoda. Picture: Instagram

Radio presenter Anele Mdoda hit back at the controversial parody Twitter account Man's Not Barry Roux after he reignited the backlash she faced for her comment about Kelly Rowland. 

In case you missed it, Mdoda landed on the wrong side of the Twitterverse when she tweeted "Kelly looks amazing with make-up. Take that make-up off, then it's tickets. I have receipts". 

Mdoda was subsequently dragged from here until kingdom come, and once American Black Twitter joined in, the 947 Breakfast Club host quickly deleted her original post. 

However, Twitter never forgets and on Monday @AdvoBarryRoux brought up the subject again when he posted a picture of the "Like This" singer and captioned it: "I am reminded of the day Anele said Kelly Rowland is ugly."

Tweeps again resorted to fat-shaming and criticising Mdoda's looks in the parody account's mentions as a means of attacking her.

However, Mdoda hit back in a subtweet to him and said: "The year is 2056 and Your adv who is only validated by data is still tweeting about me".