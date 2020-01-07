Anele Mdoda. Picture: Instagram

Radio presenter Anele Mdoda hit back at the controversial parody Twitter account Man's Not Barry Roux after he reignited the backlash she faced for her comment about Kelly Rowland. In case you missed it, Mdoda landed on the wrong side of the Twitterverse when she tweeted "Kelly looks amazing with make-up. Take that make-up off, then it's tickets. I have receipts".

Mdoda was subsequently dragged from here until kingdom come, and once American Black Twitter joined in, the 947 Breakfast Club host quickly deleted her original post.

However, Twitter never forgets and on Monday @AdvoBarryRoux brought up the subject again when he posted a picture of the "Like This" singer and captioned it: "I am reminded of the day Anele said Kelly Rowland is ugly."