Angelina Jolie: I don't know if I'm happy

Angelina Jolie is still working on being “happy”, as she said the "past few years have been pretty hard" for her following her split from Brad Pitt. The ‘Maleficent’ actress has admitted she “doesn’t know” if she’s happy, as she said she’s been so focused on “healing [her] family” following her split from Brad Pitt in 2016 that she hasn’t had time to work on her own happiness. When asked if she’s happy, Angelina said: “I don’t know. The past few years have been pretty hard. I’ve been focusing on healing our family. “It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body. But I’m not there. I’m not there yet. But I hope to be. I’m planning on it.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) Since splitting from Brad, Angelina has moved into the former estate of Cecil B DeMille, where she chose to live because the property is just “five minutes away” from Brad, meaning their kids – Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12 – could be close to both parents.

She said of her move: “I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away. I felt a little pressure moving in.

“Like I had snuck into where DeMille and Chaplin would hang out.

“I love most that there is no entertainment room, but lots of pathways and places to walk and think. I feel very fortunate we have that at this time.”

And although she may not have found true happiness just yet, the 45-year-old actress has said she much prefers life now that she’s older.

She told British Vogue magazine: “I do like being older. I feel much more comfortable in my forties than I did when I was younger. Maybe because … I don’t know … maybe because my mom didn’t live very long, so there’s something about age that feels like a victory instead of a sadness for me.”