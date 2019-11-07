Actress Angelina Jolie says she is recovering after her "hurtful" divorce from actor Brad Pitt.
The Hollywood couple grabbed the headlines with their romance for 12 years. They were married for two years of their relationship, from 2014 until their split in 2016.
The actress, 44, said she's on the path to recovery after seeing the ones she loves "in pain", reports mirror.co.uk.
Jolie says she "wrestled" with her heartache over the divorce because she was "hurt".
She told December's Harper's Bazaar magazine: "My body has been through a lot over the past decade, particularly the past four years, and I have both the visible and invisible scars to show for it."