Angelina Jolie separated from Brad Pitt for well-being of family

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has finally opened up about the reason behind splitting from actor Brad Pitt, saying she separated for the well-being of her family. She opened up about the split during conversation with Vogue Global Network, reports mirror.co.uk. "I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds," she said.

I went into lockdown thinking it would be a good time to learn to cook. Never happened. I know my limits. - #AngelinaJolie 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oKLowTf8p6 — Jolie & Beyond💃👑 (@RadicalTres) June 19, 2020

The 45-year-old actress was married to Pitt from 2014 for two years. The former couple, who were dubbed as Brangelina, divorced in 2016, but continue to share six children together.

"In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people," she said about her kids.

Actress Angelina Jolie, second Left, and her children Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, from left, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt pose for photographers on arrival at the Premiere of the film 'Maleficent Mistress of Evil' in central London on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Picture: AP Grant Pollard/Invision/AP

In the same interview, Jolie asserted that she ensures that the words "adoption" and "orphanage" are "positive words" in the home she shares with her children.

"All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours. When they are from another race and foreign land that mystery, that gift, is so full," she said.