Angelina Jolie slams judge who won't let her kids testify in divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is claiming the judge won't let her children testify in divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt.

The couple are still in the midst of ending their marriage and working out custody of their five youngest children - Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - but Angelina has fumed at the judge presiding over the proceedings for not letting the children speak at the hearing.

A filing made to California's Second District Court of Appeal read: "Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case ... They have failed to adequately consider a section of the California courts code, which says it is detrimental to the best interest of the child if custody is awarded to a person with a history of domestic violence."

Angelina - who also has Maddox, 19 - believes the court should be able to "hear the minor teenagers’ input as to their experiences, needs, or wishes as to their custody fate", but this has been refused.

However, Brad's lawyers believe the proceedings have been conducted fairly.

In a response filing made to the courts, they said: "Ouderkirk has conducted an extensive proceeding over the past six months in a thorough, fair manner and reached a tentative ruling and order after hearing from experts and percipient witnesses.

[Angelina's testimony] lacked credibility in many important areas, and the existing custody order between the parties must be modified, per Mr. Pitt’s request, in the best interests of the children.

[The objections are causing] grave harm upon the children, who will be further denied permanence and stability."

Angelina and Brad split in 2016.