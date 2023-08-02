Angus Cloud completed 3 final movies before his death

Angus Cloud completed three final movies before he died. The 25-year-old actor - who was best known for playing drug dealer Fezco on the HBO teen drama 'Euphoria' - had completed work on three upcoming movies before he was found dead at his mother's home in Oakland, California on July 31.

Cloud had wrapped on the as-yet-untitled Universal monster thriller movie directed by ‘Scream’ directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, which is due out in April next year. He had also completed work on 'Freaky Tales', the upcoming drama from Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, which is now in post-production. Paying tribute to Cloud, they said in a statement obtained by the Hollywood Reporter: "We are so shocked and saddened by the awful news.

“Angus brought such a unique energy and vitality to our set and his work. We will remember him as a bright, patient, vibrant human being and a devoted collaborator who we felt lucky to work alongside.

“What a devastating loss. We didn’t know him long, but we will miss him dearly. Along with the rest of the world, we are thinking about his family right now, sending them strength and love." Cloud had also finished filming Dan Brown’s 'Your Lucky Day'. co-starring Sterling Beaumon, Jessica Garza and Jason O’Mara. The movie is set on Christmas Eve and features a hostage situation at a small convenience store over a winning lottery ticket worth $156-million.