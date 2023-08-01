Angus Cloud's on-off girlfriend Sydney Martin's 'heart is so broken' following ‘Euphoria’ star's untimely death

The late Angus Cloud's rumoured on-off girlfriend Sydney Martin has been left "heartbroken" by the 'Euphoria' star's passing aged just 25. The family of the actor - who was best known for playing Fezco in the HBO drama series - confirmed that he passed away on Monday after "intensely struggling" with the loss of his father, who they buried the week before.

In a statement given to CNN, his family said: "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence." They described his death as a "devastating loss". The family added: "We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone.

"We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Tributes have flooded in for the star and, model Martin - who briefly appeared on 'Euphoria' during the season two premiere episode, 'Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close The Door' - has been remembering Cloud on her Instagram Story and vowed to keep his memory alive. View this post on Instagram A post shared by sydney martin👑 (@thesydneymartin)

First, she posted a black screen with a number of heartbroken emojis. The next post was a snap of Cloud she reposted and captioned: "my heart is so broken I love you forever (sic)" Martin then shared a clip of the pair on a camera hanging out with Cloud smoking a cigarette and the raven-haired beauty in the background playing with her hair.

The video was soundtracked to Kendrick Lamar's 'Money Trees', a song Martin said he "loved. The next post was a collage of the pair hugging and holding hands. She then posted a picture of a graffiti street art Christmas tree Cloud had sprayed on the wall.