Anita Baker drops Babyface as support act due to 'cyber bullying'

Anita Baker has pulled Babyface as her support act after allegedly facing "verbal abuse and threats of violence" from his fans. The 65-year-old soul singer has decided to continue her 'Songstress Tour' solo after claiming to have received hate from the 64-year-old R&B star's following.

Last month, Baker accused Babyface - whose real name is Kenneth Brian Edmonds - of making his fans believe he was the co-headliner of the tour. Watch video: She wrote: “He should tell you guys, the Truth."

On May 10, Babyface's set at New Jersey’s Prudential Centre was axed so that Baker would have enough time to finish her set. Babyface tweeted: “I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter. “I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight.”

And now, the “Sweet Love” hitmaker has called out the alleged abuse and announced she will no longer be joined by Babyface for the rest of the run. She tweeted: “After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse and Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest/Support Act. “In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, ‘The Songstress Tour,’ alone. Appropriate refunds will be made. Blessings. (sic)"