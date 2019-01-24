Karen (Anne Hathaway) is scheming with ex-husband Baker Dill (Matthew McConaughey) in "Serenity," a movie with an audacious plot twist. Picture: Photo by Graham Bartholomew - Aviron Pictures.

Anne Hathaway has admitted she forgot her lines because her 'Serenity' co-star Matthew McConaughey is so "handsome". The Academy Award-winning actress stars alongside the 49-year-old star in the forthcoming Steven Knight-directed drama movie, and has confessed that her crush on her on-screen ex-husband (Baker Dill) distracted her on set.

Appearing on 'Good Morning America' on Wednesday, she spilled: "I'm sitting there and we're doing our scene and Matthew's like a brother to me so I don't think about all that other stuff ... But I'm looking at him and nobody is talking and I go, 'Oh it's my line!'

"Why did I forget my line? Oh because you're handsome! I was just staring at him and I forgot my line because he looked like a fragrance model which then it occurred to me, of course, he is!"

The 'Devil Wears Prada' star has also admitted it was tough to turn off from the film at the end of each day on set because it was so intense.

Anne - who has been married to actor Adam Shulman since 2012 - shared: "It wasn't the longest job, I think we were only there for five weeks, but I remember on the last week looking at my husband and saying something to him, and he looked at me and he said, 'I'm going to give you the dignity of your process right now. I know this isn't you. You've got two days left. I'll talk to you in two days.'"

Anne thinks her performance in the film - which tells the story of a fishing boat captain who is approached by his ex-wife to murder her new husband - was helped by it being shot in Mauritius.

As a result, the Hollywood star was able to spend more time discussing the project with the director and her co-stars.

She told Refinery29: "One of the best things about being as far away from home as we were on this one was that we were all staying at the same place, and there was a lot of opportunity to have conversations.

"I would meet with Steven to discuss the work week we had coming up, and we would hash it all out so there was room and we weren't coming up with it on the set.

"I wanted to talk to him about all that [dialogue] because I thought that one of the opportunities in playing this character was to play a character with all the iconography of a femme fatale, but with the history of the feminist movement behind her.

"I thought it was as great way to subvert expectations about a femme fatale."