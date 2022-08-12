Anne Heche ‘in coma from smoke inhalation’ as friends pray for her survival

Anne Heche’s friends are praying she survives and say she is in a coma. Friends of the 53-year-old say they fear for her condition due to suspected smoke inhalation after her smash of up to 90mph in Los Angeles last Friday.

TMZ is reporting the actress was not under the influence of alcohol at the time, but her blood is due to be tested for other substances. Those close to the actress say they are praying for her survival, with one telling DailyMail.com on Thursday night: “She is in a terrible condition. The smoke inhalation is life threatening. “It will be a miracle if she recovers from this and comes out of this coma.

“She needs everyone’s prayers. She is in the worst state you can imagine. Whatever you believe in, please pray for her, please.” The actress lost control of her car as it careened into a home, igniting a fire that left her with severe burns, leaving her fighting for life in an “extreme critical condition” according to her representative. It reportedly took 59 firefighters 65 minutes to “access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames” that erupted in Heche's crash.

A source added to DailyMail.com on Thursday: “She will be in a coma for a long time and there are fears she could die because her lungs don’t work on their own.” Heche was filmed being saved from the horrific scene by firefighters, wrapped up in a white towel before she was taken into the ambulance. The Los Angeles police department is said to be treating the crash as a potential felony, while Heche is being treated at the Grossman Burn Unit – founded by the father of Dr Peter Grossman, according to Showbiz411.

His wife, Rebecca Grossman, has been accused of killing two brothers, 11 and 8 years old, as they crossed a street with their parents on a marked crosswalk, and has pleaded not guilty. Newly released footage showed the moments before the crash in which Heche almost mowed down a female pedestrian as she walked along the sidewalk in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles. A picture taken by a witness before the crash showed mum-of-two Heche, whose exes include Ellen DeGeneres, in her blue Mini Clubman looking glassy eyed with a bottle with a red top in the cupholder of the car.