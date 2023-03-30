Anne Heche left R1.9m after her death including uncashed royalty cheques

Anne Heche left around $110,000 (about R1.9 million) after her death, including $33 000 in 27 uncashed royalty and residual cheques. The “Donnie Brasco” actress died in August after a car crash, and now her 21-year-old son Homer Laffoon – who was granted control of her estate in November – has revealed that she had nearly $77 000 in a bank account at the time of her tragic death.

According to court documents discovered by DailyMail.com, some of the uncashed cheques were from the likes of Disney, Paramount and Warner Bros. Watch video: The largest was a cheque for $25 000 from Cast and Crew Production Services, dated June 10, 2022.

In January, Laffoon took to his late mother's Instagram account to announce the launch of her posthumous book. He thanked fans for their “overwhelming” support as he shared details of the “Call Me Anne” tome, five months after his mother was taken off life support following her fireball car crash. Laffoon wrote: “Homer here. Never imagined I’d find myself responsible for mom’s IG account, but here we are.

“First things first, from August to now, the amount of love, care and support shown by those on social media and IRL has been overwhelming and blessedly received – thank you. “One day at a time is working for me as I’m sure the healing journey will be a long one. Your good thoughts and well wishes will continue to comfort me on my path. “But this is my mom’s account so enough about me. I have a responsibility to share with her community what she was working on and how excited she would have been to tell you herself.

“My mom had a completed manuscript for a second book at the time of her passing. The book is the product of mom’s further efforts to share her story and to help others where she could. “ ‘Call Me Anne’ is the result and I know she was excited to share with the world. “So, mom, here I am sharing it with the community you created, may it flourish and take on a life of its own, as you would have wanted.