Anne Heche memoir is selling for over $700 after her tragic death

Anne Heche’s memoir is selling for almost $750 (R12 300) following her tragic death. The actress, who died on Friday aged 53, nine days after being critically injured in a car crash - released her book “Call Me Crazy” in 2001, and its price has soared among collectors and fans following her passing.

As reported by “Entertainment Tonight”, the book - which was first published by Scribner almost 21 years ago and cost $26 - is being sold as a “collectible” on Amazon. Depending on the seller, the memoir is on offer for between $739 and $949. Although one Amazon seller describes the book as “inscribed” by Heche - which would explain the high price - the book is being listed for hundreds of pounds by private sellers on other websites.

Watch video: The memoir focuses on the star’s struggles with mental health as she tried to deal with life in the spotlight, plus the trauma she suffered after childhood abuse, as well as her high-profile past romance with Ellen DeGeneres. In an interview with the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, which has been released posthumously, Heche revealed that she was keen to write a new book to be titled “Call me Sane”.

The planned tome - which she described as “the flip side” of “Call Me Crazy” - would have dealt with her life journey as she battled past trauma and abuse while offering other people advice to help them do the same in their own lives. She explained: “It’s the practice of how to get over abuse and how to start the process of living in love with yourself that engaged with others, and living in love with kindness so you can bring yourself to others in a full capacity.” The podcast was recorded in January but was not released until Tuesday.

