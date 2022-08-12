Anne Heche 'not expected to survive', family says

Anne Heche, 53, suffered a severe anoxic brain injury following a high-speed, fiery car crash in Los Angeles late last week, and she is currently being kept on life support while it is determined if any of her organs are "viable" to be donated, as per her wishes. A statement on behalf of her family and friends read: "We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Centre at West Hills hospital.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable." Heche's family and friends have praised the star's ability to "spread kindness and joy" in her life, and said she will be remembered for her "courageous honesty".

"Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work – especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. "She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light." Earlier this week, the “Donnie Brasco” star was in a critical condition in hospital following the smash, which left her with burns that required surgical intervention.

Story continues below Advertisement

Her representative said: "She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident." Heche crashed into a house in the LA neighbourhood of Mar Vista at high speed on August 5. A local resident, Lynne Bernstein, who lives in nearby Venice with his wife Natalie, recently told of how he and some neighbours were able to talk to the “Volcano” star after she drove "almost all the way through" a house and her car "almost immediately" caught fire.

Story continues below Advertisement