Annie Lennox reacts to 'TwinsthenewTrend' listening to her song for the first time

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Award-winning Scottish singer and songwriter Annie Lennox has reacted to a YouTube duos reaction of one of her biggest hits. YouTubers Tim and Fred Williams, who are known on the platform for reacting to songs released decades ago, reacted Eurythmics, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart’s song “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”. The duo, known as "TwinsthenewTrend", posted the six-minute-long video earlier this month, complete with a brief sing-along and some serious head bobbing. They had only praise for the song saying that the chorus was legendary. The pair, who clearly loved the song, bobbed their heads from the minute they pressed play.

At one point they even put on imaginary seatbelts indicating that listening to the song was going to be a good ride.

The video caught the attention of the 65-year-old star who took to Twitter to respond.

“Oh my GOD!!! I saw this for the first time a couple of days ago...It’s amazing from my perspective, watching these two incredible young guys picking up on Sweet Dreams - recorded in ‘83 THAT’S where the true power of music lies... A bridge to the soul and intellect”, she tweeted.

Oh my GOD!!!

I saw this for the first time a couple of days ago...

It’s amazing from my perspective,

watching these two incredible young guys picking up on Sweet Dreams - recorded in ‘83 THAT’S where the true power of music lies...

A bridge to the soul and intellect! pic.twitter.com/HMuMazoBgy — Annie Lennox (@AnnieLennox) August 14, 2020

Annie, who was made a fellow of the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors, the first woman to receive the honour in 2015.

She further tweeted “Sweet Dreams is a surrealistic futuristic dystopian mantra for the existential nature of our human dilemma”.

The official video for “Sweet Dreams” has more than 490 million views.

The YouTube pair made headlines earlier this week after their reaction video to Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight” went viral on social media.

The video was so popular that the song even entered the top 10 on US iTunes, peaking at number three.