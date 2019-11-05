Anthony Mackie has quietly got divorced from childhood sweetheart Sheletter Chapital.
The "Captain America" actor split from his childhood sweetheart Sheletter Chapital late in 2017 after three years of marriage and their union was officially dissolved last year.
Sources told TMZ things have stayed amicable between the former couple and they have agreed to share joint custody of their four children.
It is unclear what was agreed in terms of spousal or child support.
The 'Avengers: Endgame' actor is currently focused on his career and is busy shooting his new series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'.