Antonio Banderas tips Tom Holland to replace him as Zorro

Antonio Banderas wants Tom Holland to replace him as Zorro. The 62-year-old star played the masked vigilante in the 1998 movie “The Mask of Zorro” and the 2005 sequel “The Legend of Zorro” and explained that his “Uncharted” co-star would be the ideal actor to take his place as the character.

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Banderas said: “I did ‘Uncharted’ with him, and he’s so energetic and fun, and he’s got this spark too. Why not?” The “Puss in Boots” actor revealed he would consider returning for a third movie to deliver the mask to Holland – just as his predecessor Sir Anthony Hopkins did in “The Mask of Zorro”. Watch video:

Banderas explained: “Yes, I would. I would consider that possibility. Why not? “I think, during today’s interviews, I said something like that to somebody. I said, ‘Well, if they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did in the first (for) me, (which is) give the torch to somebody else.’ ” Meanwhile, Banderas previously revealed that he was approached by legendary director Quentin Tarantino about a “Zorro” and “Django Unchained” crossover film that would have seen him teaming up with Jamie Foxx.

Story continues below Advertisement

Banderas believes that Tarantino’s filmmaking style would have been perfect for the unmade movie and he would have loved the chance to work with both Foxx and the “Pulp Fiction” filmmaker. The Spanish actor said: “He talked to me, I think on the Oscar night (in 2020) when I was nominated for ‘Pain and Glory’. We saw each other at one of those parties. “He just came up to me and I was like, ‘In your hands? Yeah, man!’ Because Quentin just had that nature to do those types of movies and give them quality.

Story continues below Advertisement