Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston 'back in love'?









Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Bang Showbiz Hollywoods former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reportedly "reignited their romance". According to their close friends, the exes dated at least five times prior to their screen reunion last weekend, reports Mirror. A confidante of the actress said: "I don't think she's ever really stopped loving him, even though he broke her heart when he left her for Angelina Jolie. "It has taken a long time but she has forgiven him for everything -- forgiveness has been a big part of them moving on." A long-time associate of Pitt's movie production company Plan B confirmed: "All he can talk about is Jen. They have reignited their romance and I haven't seen either of them this happy in years."

TV cameras had recently caught Pitt beaming and mouthing the words "Oh, wow!" during Aniston's acceptance speech at the Screen Actors Guild ceremony.

Later the pair were spotted backstage smiling warmly at one another and clasping hands.

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star and his ex-wife - who tied the knot in 2000, before divorcing in 2005 - set tongues wagging when they reunited at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles, 15 years after their marriage dissolved.

The Hollywood stars bumped into each other on the red carpet and, Jennifer - who won the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series for "The Morning Show" - could be seen leaning in for a kiss on the cheek, whilst the 56-year-old actor held onto the 50-year-old former "Friends" star's hand.

Asked about their first public reunion, the actress said: "It just feels like a really fun night to cheer each other on. We've all grown up together, we really have."

Pitt said: "I don't know. I'm blissfully naive and I'm gonna stay that way."