Ari Lennox seemingly shares how she feels about that MacG interview

American singer Ari Lennox in a now-deleted Twitter post said that she is never doing interviews again. Ari’s tweet follows her most recent interview with South African podcaster Macgyver ‘MacG’ Mukwevho on his controversial podcast "Podcast and Chill".

MacG seems to have left Ari not wanting to participate in any more interviews after being put in an uncomfortable position by Mac G with his line of questioning. Ari seems to have had some time on her hands as she took to Twitter to get a few things off her chest after trending on Twitter for her interview with Mac G. She may have not mentioned MacG or “Podcast and Chill” in her tweet, but the writing is certainly on the wall.

“And I’m never doing another interview again,” wrote Ari in her now-deleted tweet. The “Shea Butter” singer wrote that for weeks she has been on a sober high and in a genuine space well up until "men'' messed things up. “I been on this sober high for weeks. Genuine gratefulness and happiness. But then … men. Every time… never fails,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Fingers are being pointed at MacG by twitter users as being behind the singer’s subtle tweets. .@AriLennox has shared her sentiments after the poor interview she was recently subjected to. pic.twitter.com/nLGjhevH9v — mourning miis (@misaNarrates) January 21, 2022 MacG is known to stir the pot with his line of questioning and always seems to trend on social media for his questions and getting his celebrity guests in hot water with their answers. During his virtual interview with the US-based singer, he asked her a very personal question.

MacG asked Ari what inspired one of her earlier singles, “Pop”. In the single, Ari speaks about having her vagina “popped”, which is a reference to sex. “It was such a silly song, but it was so on time, like if I pop it for you, are you going to play with me or are we going to get married,” she said.

MacG then responded, saying: “And where are we at right now? Is someone f***ing you good right now?”. A visibly shocked Ari leaned into the camera and shouted, “Oh my God…whoa there!”. The American singer then goes on to tell MacG that his question was wild.