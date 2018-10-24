Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's families were reportedly "relieved" about their breakup, and it's said the 25-year-old singer's loved ones thought the engagement "happened way too quickly". Grande and Davidson - who got engaged in June after just a few weeks of dating - ended their relationship earlier this month and their loved ones think they have made the right decision.

A source told People magazine: "She threw herself into the relationship with Pete. She is young but at least mature enough to realise this wasn't the right relationship or the right time to get married.

"[Her loved ones] always thought the engagement to Pete happened way too quickly. They didn't want her to get married to Pete. And Ariana never got to the wedding planning stage. It was all way too soon."

The report comes after Ariana had revealed she wants to head out on tour to help her heal following her difficult year.

She has had a tough few months after her former boyfriend Mac Miller passed away in September, and the star has now said she thinks that her "heart needs" to head out on the road in support of her latest album 'Sweetener' - which features a track named 'Pete Davidson' - in order to help her push past the tragedies she has suffered.

When one fan asked on Twitter: "any news about sweetener tour? if not pls don't stress about it ! we can wait / we want you to be actually ready to go on tour (sic)"

Ariana responded: "i'm ready [heart emoji] my heart needs it actually. finalizing a few more things but i'm tryna get em dates to u asap (sic)"

Meanwhile, Pete likened his split from the 'No Tears Left To Cry' singer to being "kicked in the d**k".

Speaking about their high-profile split while co-hosting a comedy show in Hollywood with Judd Apatow at the weekend, he explained: "[I feel like] a good guy that just keeps getting kicked in the d**k.

"You're like, 'Ah, that f***ing poor kid. Hope he doesn't kill himself.'"

Pete and Ariana got matching tattoos during their five-month romance, and the TV star was still happy to joke about the situation he now finds himself in.

He quipped: "I'm afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that's how bad it is."