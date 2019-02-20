Ariana Grande and Piers Morgan. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande and Piers Morgan had a "great night" together after they met at a restaurant and put their row behind them. The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker and TV presenter have clashed a number of times over the years, including when the broadcaster got into a feud with girl group Little Mix over a naked photo shoot prompting Ariana and her mother Joan Grande to message him on Twitter to defend the group for stripping off to promote body positivity.

However, they now look to have moved on after an unlikely meeting in an eatery on Tuesday night, when Piers tweeted: "Thank u for a great night @ArianaGrande x (sic)"

The 25-year-old singer's fans were shocked when she replied thanking him for "some laughs and some v productive conversation", adding the hashtag "#FutureFeministPiers".

thank u for some laughs and some v productive conversation ! it was nice bumping into u ! #FutureFeministPiers #FingersCrossed — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 20, 2019

She explained: "Well... we bumped into each other at a restaurant. and I decided to sit with him and we spoke for a while.

"I think some progress was made! Turns out face to face discussions are a bit kinder and gentler, even if you do indeed disagree. :) (sic)"

The pair first clashed in 2017 when Piers criticised Ariana for flying back to the US in the aftermath the Manchester terror attack which left 22 dead and more than 50 injured at her concert.

However, he later took to social media and admitted he had "misjudged" the pop megastar after she organised a benefit concert in the English city.

The One Love Manchester concert was held at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground and broadcast on television around the world, with all net profits from the event going to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund set up to help those affected by the suicide bombing.

Piers wrote on Twitter: "I thought Ariana Grande was wrong to fly off after #ManchesterAttack. But tonight she's putting on a fabulous show. #OneLoveManchester

"I'll say this too about @ArianaGrande - she has a cracking voice. By far the best vocal performance tonight... #OneLoveManchester

"2 weeks after ISIS bomb a pop concert, a bigger & better one's held in same city. What better way to say F** K YOU? #OneLoveManchester

"I misjudged you, @ArianaGrande & I apologise. You're an admirable young woman & this is a magnificent night. Respect.#OneLoveManchester (sic)"