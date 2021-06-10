Ariana Grande congratulates brother Frankie on engagement news

Ariana Grande has congratulated her older brother, Frankie Grande, on his engagement, as she says he and his fiancé Hale Leon are "two of the most incredible men" she knows. The former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant proposed to Hale Leon, 28, this week at VR adventure venue Dreamscape in Los Angeles, and following the happy news, his 27-year-old sister Ariana has taken to social media to congratulate her sibling.

Commenting on Frankie’s social media post – which featured pictures from his interview in People magazine – she wrote: "the most beautiful. love u both so so so much (sic)” And Ariana also took to her own Instagram Story to further congratulate the couple on their happy news.

The "7 rings" hitmaker – who is a newlywed herself having tied the knot with Dalton Gomez last month – wrote: "I love you both so much. Congratulations to two of the most incredible men I know (sic)" Frankie revealed his engagement to People magazine on Tuesday, where he revealed the sweet way he proposed to his partner. The 38-year-old Broadway star had initially told Hale they were meeting up with friends to celebrate the upcoming 4th anniversary of his sobriety, but had secretly worked with the Dreamscape - which was the site of one of the couple's first dates - to create a custom ending to the VR experience, complete with virtual fireworks and a "Will you marry me?" message.

Frankie - who has been dating the actor for two years – revealed: "It was such a perfect, beautiful moment. Hale was completely surprised and we both started crying tears of joy. I have been working on proposing to him in virtual reality for over a year and it was ABSOLUTELY breath-taking for us both." The 'Rainbowthon' host and Hale met at a line dancing bar in 2019 and Frankie previously joked it was "love at first dance" between them. He previously said: "I randomly ended up going to this bar Oil Can Harry's in the Valley and I saw Hale he was dancing on the stage.