Ariana Grande gifts Katy Perry's daughter a Givenchy snowsuit

Ariana Grande gifted Katy Perry’s daughter Daisy a white snowsuit from Givenchy, to help the three-month-old tot stay warm during her first winter. The “Never Worn White” singer and her fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, into the world in August, and on Sunday (06.12.20), she took to her Instagram Story to reveal the adorable gift she’d been sent by fellow singer Ariana to help the tot cope with the chilly winter months. Katy, 36, posted snaps of the snowsuit, alongside a note from Ariana which read: “katy and orlando, “congrats & i adore you both !!! “love, ariana (sic)”

.@ArianaGrande sent a lovely Givenchy snowsuit for @KatyPerry’s daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom: “Katy and Orlando, congrats & I adore you both! Love, Ariana” 🤍 pic.twitter.com/owLByAD9JJ — Katy Perry Activity (@ActivityKaty) December 7, 2020

Ariana, 27, isn’t the only star to have sent gifts to Katy and her new arrival either, as Taylor Swift - who ended her long-running feud with her pop rival in 2018 - previously gifted baby Daisy a hand-embroidered blanket.

Katy shared a photo of the peach satin blanket - which has 'Baby Bloom' embroidered on the front - on Instagram in September and wrote: "Miss [Daisy Dove] adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift

"hope it's one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager (sic)"

The blanket was accompanied by a handwritten note from the 30-year-old singer, which was addressed to "Katy, Orlando and little one" and dated May 3, 2020.

And country star Luke Bryan also teased in September he had "multiple" gifts for his 'American Idol' co-judge.

He said: "I have multiple gifts for this child that require massive packaging and boxing, so Katy, get ready!

"Whatever she needs to be a country girl, outdoor girl, I've got it all going to Katy and Orlando.”

At the time, the “Country Girl” singer was yet to meet Daisy in person, but had seen her during his Zoom catch-up with Katy.

He added: "We were talking about some other stuff, but I got to see my first pictures of that beautiful human being.

"I'm so happy for them and can't wait to see her in person."