Ariana Grande. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Ariana Grande has dethroned Selena Gomez as the most followed woman on Instagram. The 'God is a Woman' hitmaker has managed to overtake the 26-year-old singer in the race to gain the most followers on the photo-sharing app, according to new figures from Billboard.

However, despite Ariana's victory, the numbers are still tight, with the 25-year-old star having an exact total of 146,286,173 followers, while the 'Bad Liar' singer has only fallen slightly behind with 146,267,801.

But the pair's impressive totals are still eclipsed by that of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who overtook Selena in October to be the most followed person on Instagram with more than 155 million followers.

According to Billboard, '7 Rings' hitmaker Ariana has gained 13 million more followers on Instagram over the last four months, which coincides with the release of her latest album 'Thank U, Next', as well as her split from former fiancé Pete Davidson in October.

Ariana and Pete made headline news for their split, which came five months after they had gotten engaged, and just six months after the start of their romance.

Meanwhile, Selena's numbers have dropped slightly after she took a four-month break from social media from September to January, in the midst of her decision to enter a treatment facility to help with her anxiety and depression.

She said in a video at the time: As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember: negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings."

The 'Wolves' singer also claimed she doesn't "have the damn app on my phone," so doesn't understand how she has so many followers - or why people care.

She said: "It's just a number and it's insane that people are so obsessed with a number. It's like chill out. Who gives a f**k?"