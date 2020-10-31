Ariana Grande 'madly in love' with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is reportedly "head over heels" for Dalton Gomez, who she has been dating for seven months. A source told E! News: "Ariana is still madly in love with Dalton and is head over heels. It's a very healthy relationship. “They love to be ‘normal' and Ari loves that he is very down to earth. He balances her out from the crazy industry she is in. “They spend a lot of time hanging out at her house being low-key. Ariana's new album was definitely inspired by her current feelings and relationship. “She is in love and definitely wanted to express it on the new album.

“She wanted it to be very flirty and somewhat sexual. She's truly in a great place and is doing well."

Meanwhile, the singer has been quarantining with Dalton amid the coronavirus pandemic, and sources previously said Ariana was "very happy" with her new beau.

An insider claimed: "Ariana is staying at home with friends.

“She is very serious about self-distancing and has been with the same group of people for days.

“One of the people she is with right now is Dalton - they have been hanging out for a couple of months.

“Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.”

And Ariana's brother Frankie Grande has approved of her new boyfriend.

Frankie said: "I think that for both of us we're always the most interested in each other's happiness.

“So, it's like 'are you happy? Good! Great, how can I support that?’ … it's just unconditional love and unconditional support, and that's kind of the way we've always been with each other."