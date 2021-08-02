Ariana Grande offers 'gentle reminder' for people to get their Covid-19 vaccine

Ariana Grande is encouraging people to get their Covid-19 vaccination, as she shared information on the delta variant that is spreading in several countries. The “positions” hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday to offer a “gentle reminder” to those who are not yet vaccinated against the virus, as she also supplied links to information about the delta variant which is currently spreading throughout the US after having already been found in numerous countries including the UK.

Alongside a picture of herself wearing a mask, she wrote: “vaxxed n masked. “this is your gentle reminder to please get your vaccines if you are eligible. this thing is not yet over ! sharing some info because i care and if i can, i’d like to help anybody who is hesitant or curious with making their decision. “this delta variant is very new and since data is changing all the time, i’ll source some links for you to stay up to speed yourself but so far ... we do know that it spreads much more easily compared to previous variants. most of the spread is among unvaccinated people and in areas with low vaccination rates !

“and yes although you can still get it while vaccinated, the vaccine helps to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death ! all great things to be protected against in my book. oh and if you have already gotten sick with Covid-19, you should STILL get vaccinated ! (sic)” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) The 28-year-old singer then insisted people may “save a life or two” by getting their vaccine, as it could help to protect those who can’t have the jab.

She added: “please and reassure yourself why getting vaxxed is the move. save a life or two. who knows. (sic)” Ariana’s plea comes after several other celebrities have also spoken about the importance of vaccines, with Sean Penn and Sharon Stone both refusing to return to work on film sets without the guarantee that everyone will be vaccinated. And Matt Damon also recently said he wishes more people would have compassion for others when it comes to the vaccine.

He said: “It’s tough for me, I have a couple friends who are immunocompromised, and they can’t get the vaccine, so they have no choice but to rely on the rest of us to do our part to get to herd immunity. So I look at it that way. “I wish at the beginning of this people came out and said, ‘Look, if we all do this, then we’ll protect each other better,’ rather than ‘Well, I’m not in this cohort so I don’t have to worry and it’s not going to hurt me that much.’ It’s just about looking at this as ‘me’ thing or an ‘us’ thing.