Piers Morgan and Ariana Grande. Pictures: Bang Showbiz and Reuters

Piers Morgan and Ariana Grande went to twar on Wednesday over the British media personality's exchange of words with the "Thank U, Next" singer's mother, Joan Grande, and Morgan’s criticism of Little Mix and talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. Grande slammed Morgan after her mother commented on one of his posts where he accused the Little Mix of copying the Dixie Chicks in a promotional photo.

His criticism of the girl pop group comes just days after he criticised DeGeneres for a video she shared in honour of International Men’s Day.

Hey @LittleMix - when are you going to admit you stole this idea from @dixiechicks? pic.twitter.com/dLRX2TMv2k — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 20, 2018

Commenting on Morgan's Little Mix tweet, Ariana's mother called him out, asking if his mother never taught to keep quiet if he has nothing else to say.

Morgan responded by not only doubling down on his Little Mix and DeGeneres comments but also slamming Ariana for "using nudity to sell records". He wrote: "Hi Joan, my mother taught me to speak my mind & never be afraid to express honestly held opinion. Ellen's a hypocrite - and as for Little Mix, I'd just prefer they use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity. As your own daughter does... (sic)

Hi Joan, my mother taught me to speak my mind & never be afraid to express honestly held opinion.

Ellen's a hypocrite - and as for Little Mix, I'd just prefer they use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity.

As your own daughter does.! https://t.co/nCQAsIgoVG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 21, 2018

When Ariana caught wind Morgan's comments, the 25-year-old singer read him for filth, and called him out for criticising "young, beautiful women, successful women" in an attempt to stay relevant.

Ellen is an incredible & kind human being. I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. 🖤 & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next. https://t.co/wSknRSlJN8 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

also @piersmorgan, i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018



