Ariana Grande. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande has been forced to rejig and cancel some of her 'Sweetener Tour' dates to fit in Coachella. The 'thank u, next' hitmaker is set to headline the festival in Indio, California, on Sunday April 14 and April 21, and has been forced to make a few changes to her run of dates in the US, which affects her shows in Chicago, Indianapolis, Columbus, Milwaukee, St. Louis, St. Paul, Denver and Salt Lake City, meaning the tour now runs well into July.

The 25-year-old pop superstar has cancelled her planned performances in Omaha and Raleigh, with all ticket holders able to receive a full refund from their point of purchase.

A concert at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena has also been added for May 11, to make up for a previously cancelled show in Sin City.

This leaves a nine-day gap before she is set to hit Coachella's main stage.

Whilst Ariana's final date of the tour has moved from June 26 to July 13.

It's also being reported that the 'Dangerous Woman' singer is being lined up to headline Lollapalooza Festival in August.

Source have told Variety that Ariana was already in discussions for the booking long before she held discussions for the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.

Lollapalooza takes place in Chicago's Grant Park August 1 and August 4.

Meanwhile, Ariana will release her new single '7 Rings' on Friday.

Revealing the release date and artwork on Instagram last week, Ariana captioned the cover featuring a baby pink wall with the title graffitied on it, "1.18.", and added seven of the diamond ring emojis, which represent the friendship rings she gave to her girlfriends.

The singer had previously spoken about the rings in the song, when she replied to a now-deleted tweet from a fan in which she listed who the seven pieces of jewellery belong to.

She wrote: "me, vic, courtney, alexa, tayla, njomza, kaydence (and my mom and nonna so technically nine but they got theirs after song was done) (sic)"

And then when asked who had the idea for the song, the 'No Tears Left to Cry' hitmaker insinuated that the track was written after her break-up from fiancée Pete Davidson, as she said the inspiration came after a "pretty rough day" in New York.

She said: "well ............. 'twas a pretty rough day in nyc. my friends took me to tiffany's. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like 'b***h, this gotta be a song lol'. so we wrote it that afternoon. (sic)"