Ariana Grande. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande is suffering from "hilarious and terrifying" levels of PTSD. The 'Thank U, Next' singer has previously spoken of how she experienced post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the aftermath of the Manchester terror attack at her concert in May 2017 and she's now showed fans brain scan images to show how much she's been affected.

Ariana took to her Instagram Story to share a text chain she'd sent to a group, which included two images side by side showing a "healthy brain" with few outlines next to a "PTSD brain", which had a number of highlighted spots.

She had then added: "guys.... my brain."

Underneath her brief caption was a larger brain image, and though it was in black and white, the very high levels of highlighting were clearly visible.

The 25-year-old singer captioned her post: "hilarious and terrifying ... not a joke (sic)"

It isn't clear why Ariana had undergone a brain scan.

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker spoke last summer about how the dizziness and anxiety she felt were signs of PTSD.

She said: "I hate ... yeah ... admitting it but it very much is. That's what everyone was telling me. It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss.

"But, yeah, it's a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well."

Ariana is reluctant to open up about her own experiences because of the suffering felt by others after the terrorist attack, which killed 22 and injured hundreds more, but admitted she struggles to speak about it without breaking down.

She added: "Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience - like I shouldn't even say anything. I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry."