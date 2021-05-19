Ariana Grande 'used bird noises to stop people hearing her wedding'

Pop star Ariana Grande tried her best to keep her wedding a secret.

The 27-year-old pop star recently married the estate agent in Montecito, California, and Ariana did everything she could to keep the wedding ceremony under wraps.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "The street was teaming with activity and loads of temporary hedges and trees were brought in to try to stop anyone from being able to see inside.

"There were deliveries all day and a speaker playing bird sounds on to the street so that no one would be able to hear what was going on. It was kind of obvious that it was more than just a casual party because everything was so over the top."

Dalton and Ariana - who previously dated the likes of Big Sean and Pete Davidson - tied the knot after just 18 months together.

The loved-up couple entered lockdown together last year after just a few weeks of dating, and their romance has blossomed since then.

Earlier this week, meanwhile, it was revealed that Dalton actually helped design Ariana's "tasteful" wedding ring.

The 25-year-old real estate agent turned to Solow & Co to craft a custom platinum band to complement the diamond and pearl jewellery they made when he popped the question five months ago

A spokesperson for the brand said: "They worked with Dalton on this.

"It's a beautiful, tasteful platinum and diamond pave band. Dalton was very happy with it."

Before Dalton proposed to Ariana last year, he approached Jack Solow to create the "very, very specific" engagement ring he wanted for the pop star.

Jack said in December: "Dalton was involved in every step of the selection process through FaceTime and Zoom since he was on the west coast and I was here in my office in New York.

"He was very, very specific about what he wanted.

"He had very strong feelings about how he wanted this to look, a contemporary kind of way. It was his idea to do the diamond on an angle and he said to me we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece."