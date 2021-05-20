Ariana Grande 'very happy' after getting married

Ariana Grande is “very happy” to be married to Dalton Gomez, as sources say the couple didn't want to wait until the Covid-19 pandemic was over to tie the knot.

The “7 rings’ hitmaker tied the knot with Dalton in a private and intimate ceremony over the weekend and sources have now said she couldn’t be happier with life as a married woman, and is pleased she and her spouse opted for scaled down nuptials.

An insider told People magazine: "She realised that she would rather have a smaller, more intimate wedding now. She's very happy they were able to pull it off quietly."

The source added that whilst Ariana and Dalton, 25, initially began planning a “big wedding” after they got engaged in December, they decided they didn’t want to wait for the Covid-19 pandemic to subside and so chose to have a smaller celebration.

Ariana’s wedding was confirmed by her representative this week, who said she tied the knot with the real estate agent at their home in Montecito, California, on Saturday.

The representative said: “They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love.

“The couple and both families couldn't be happier.

"Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there. It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house."

The “god is a woman” singer, 27, announced her engagement to the 25-year-old real estate agent in December, when she posted a photo on Instagram of her ring.

The couple began dating in January 2020 and spent much of the Covid-19 pandemic self-isolating together at her home.

In May, they made their first official appearance together in the music video for Ariana and Justin Bieber’s collaborative track, “Stuck with U”, before they made their romance Instagram official in June.